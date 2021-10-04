Millsboro Man Charged With 4th DUI Following Crash Into Pole

A crash in the parking lot of Liberty Gas on Oak Orchard Road has led to the arrest of a driver on numerous felony charges.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers responded to a reported crash of a pick-up truck into a pole Sunday afternoon. Police said the driver showed signs of being under the influence of drugs, and that an investigation uncovered that 37-year-old Justin Black of Millsboro had three previous DUI convictions. Also, police said a search of his vehicle turned up some heroin, a variety of pills, some methamphetamine and more than $6,300 in suspected drug proceeds.

Police released these details about the incident:

A search of the Chevrolet Silverado was conducted, and the following items were located:

•Approximately 1.211 grams (171 bags) of heroin

•25 Ecstasy pills

•Approximately 39.39 grams of methamphetamine

•5 Alprazolam pills

•11 Clonazepam pills

•$6,375.00 in suspected drug proceeds

•Drug paraphernalia

Black was taken into custody and transported to Delaware State Police Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:

•Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

•Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

•Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

•Three Counts- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

•4th Offense Driving Under the Influence (Felony)

•Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

•Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

•Five Counts- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Black was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $72,000.00 cash bond.