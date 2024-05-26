Millsboro Man Charged with 5 Offense DUI

Image courtesy DSP

A Delaware State Police trooper spotted a Jetta traveling at a high rate of speed on Millsboro Highway Friday night just after 8. The trooper initiated at traffic stop and contacted the driver, 40 year old Antonio Mancilla-Pertuz of Millsboro and smelled a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and saw signs of impairment. Mancilla-Pertuz was given standardized filed sobriety tests and arrested for DUI. A computer check showed he had four prior DUI-related convictions and was driving without a valid license. A search of the vehicle turned up an open container of beer.

Mancilla-Pertuz is charged with 5th offense DUI and traffic offenses. He is being held at SCI on a $6301 cash bond.