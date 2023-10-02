Millsboro Man Charged with 7th Offense DUI

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police have arrested a Millsboro man after a traffic stop Sunday just before 10pm in Rehoboth Beach. Police spotted a vehicle swerving between the right and middle lanes and then abruptly turn onto Old Landing Road without a turn signal. Police stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as 61 year old Roy Brown of Millsboro and detected signs of impairment. Brown was arrested after partially completing the standard field sobriety test and a computer check showed a court order from a DUI that prevented Brown from driving and several prior DUI convictions.

Brown was transported to Troop 7, where he was charged with the following crimes:

7 th Offense DUI (Felony)

Offense DUI (Felony) Noncompliance with Bond Conditions (Felony)

Traffic Offenses

Brown was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $22,600 cash bond.