Millsboro man charged with 8th DUI

A Millsboro man was arrested and charged with his 8th DUI.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, around 6:45 p.m., Tuesday troopers observed a white Lincoln Town Car failing to maintain its lane while traveling eastbound on Lewes Georgetown Highway after making a right turn onto Arabian Acres Road.

A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, 55-year-old Bryan Gray, when an odor of alcohol was detected.

A DUI investigation ensued and a computer inquiry revealed Gray’s license was suspended and that he had seven prior DUI arrests.

Gray was taken into custody and charged with his 7th Offense after 6 prior offenses – Driving a Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving While Suspended or Revoked, Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession, Failure to Have Registration Card in Possession, and failed to remain within a single lane. He was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $31200.00 cash only bond.