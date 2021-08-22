Millsboro Man Charged with 8th Felony DUI

Image courtesy Millsboro Police

Millsboro Police arrested 55-year-old Terence Wise of Millsboro on felony Driving Under the Influence after a concerned citizen called 911 and Millsboro officers conducted a traffic stop on Wise’s vehicle.

On August 21 at approximately 3:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Arby’s restaurant in Millsboro for a possible intoxicated driver. Upon officers’ arrival they found the reported vehicle with Wise seated in the operator’s seat with the vehicle running. A strong odor of alcoholic beverages was detected emanating from Wise, Officers detected several others signs of impairment as a result of their investigation.

Wise was placed into custody without incident. As part of the investigation, it was discovered that Wise had 7 prior convictions for DUI, as well as a revoked driver’s license.

Wise was transported to the Millsboro Police Department and charged with:

7th Offense DUI (Felony)

Driving without a valid driver’s license

Wise was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $20,100 cash bond.