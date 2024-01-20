Millsboro Man Charged with Assault & Attempted Robbery

Image courtesy DSP

A Millsboro man has been arrested by Delaware State Police after an assault and attempted robbery in the parking lot of Wendy’s in Rehoboth Beach on Friday afternoon. Police say a trooper was approached by a 38 year old man who had been stabbed in his hand by an acquaintance. Police say 36 year old Kevin Clary of Millsboro discovered the victim was in the parking and made statements about killing him before he went outside. He opened the victim’s car door and demanded cash – and repeatedly jabbed at him with a knife. The victim was able to close the car door when Clary began kicking the door until the victim’s girlfriend returned and drove to the trooper at a nearby business. Troopers found Clary in a wooded area on Coastal Highway and arrested him. Clary faces multiple charges and is being held in default of a $64,300 cash bond.

Clary was taken to Troop 7, where he was charged with the below crimes, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3:

Attempted Robbery First Degree (Felony)

Assault First Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Terroristic Threatening

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Disorderly Conduct

