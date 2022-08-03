Millsboro Man Charged With Assault of Trooper

Wade Wilson (photo released by Delaware State Police)

A Millsboro man is facing felony assault, resisting arrest with force or violence and other charges following an incident involving a stolen vehicle.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers responded to the area of Webbs Lane in Dover Monday afternoon regarding a stolen Ford Crown Victoria. Police said the occupant of the parked vehicle ignored the trooper’s commands and started to drive forward, dragging the trooper with the vehicle until the trooper struck a tree. The car then struck a stop sign and came to a stop in a grassy area.

Police said a man later identified as 28-year-old Wade Wilson fled on foot. The trooper was taken to an area hospital for treatment of several injuries. Dover Police arrested Wilson that night after receiving a report of a suspicious person.

Wilson was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,000 cash bond.