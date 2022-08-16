Millsboro Man Charged With Assaulting Police, Spitting at Them

A Millsboro man has been charged with assaulting police officers during an attempted arrest.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers responded to a residence on Laurel Road near Millsboro Monday evening regarding a criminal mischief complaint. A trooper saw a man walking away from the area. The suspect started to run, and a trooper tried to take him into custody.

Aaron Wharton (photo courtesy of Delaware State Police)

State Police said 53-yerar-old Aaron Wharton threw dirt into the trooper’s eyes and punched the trooper in the face. According to police, Wharton kept struggling with officers after he was taken into custody and kicked a Selbyville Police officer who was assisting at the scene.

Also, Wharton is accused of spitting into the faces of two troopers.

Wharton is charged with:

Assault Second Degree of a Law Enforcement Officer (Felony)

Resisting Arrest With Force or Violence (Felony)

Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer – 2 counts

Offensive Touching of Another With a Bodily Fluid – 2 counts

Criminal Mischief

State Police said Wharton refused medical treatment. He was being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on $32,000 cash bond.