Millsboro Man Charged with Burglary and Theft from Vehicles in Oak Orchard

A Millsboro man has been arrested for burglary and theft from vehicles in the Oak Orchard area. Delaware State Police were called last Saturday just after 5pm for a burglary on Cherokee Avenue. Police learned that an unknown suspect forced entry into a house – however nothing was taken. Police learned that on August 23 and 24 an unknown suspect removed and attempted to remove property from unsecured vehicles on Cherokee and Wynikako Avenue. Through investigation police were able to identify the suspect as 30 year old Wayne Warwick of Millsboro. Warwick was arrested Thursday and charged with the following offenses:

Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony)

Theft under $1,500 the Victim is 62 or Older (Felony)

Attempted Theft under $1,500 the Victim is 62 or Older (Felony) – 2 counts

Attempted Theft under $1,500

Criminal Mischief

Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree – 4 counts

Warwick was taken to Troop 4 and was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.