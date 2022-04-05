Millsboro Man Charged with Drug & Weapons Offenses after Traffic Stop

Image courtesy DSP

A Millsboro man has been arrested on drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop just after midnight Tuesday. Delaware State Police spotted a car southbound on Route 113 near Delaware Avenue not able to stay within a lane of travel and stopped the vehicle. After contacting the driver, 20 year old Amir Harris, the trooper smelled marijuana coming from inside the car. As Harris got out of the car, he ran off, but was arrested a short distance away. A search of Harris turned up a small amount of heroin and a loaded handgun.

Harris was transported to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm While in Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Criminal Mischief

Failure to Remain Within a Single Lane

Failure to Properly Signal

Harris was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $36,750 secured bond.