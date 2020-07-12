Millsboro Man Charged with Drug & Weapons Offenses after Traffic Stop

Image courtesy DSP

A traffic stop near Millsboro led to the arrest of a man on drug and weapons charges. Delaware State Police stopped a vehicle for a broken headlamp and smelled marijuana as they contacted the driver, 31 year old Dionne Thomas. A search of the vehicle turned up over 56 grams of marijuana, 364 bags of heroin, a loaded handgun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia. Thomas is charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses and is being held at SCI in default of an over $130,000 cash only bond.