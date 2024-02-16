Millsboro Man Charged with DUI & Weapons Offenses

Image courtesy DSP

A Delaware State Trooper on patrol in the Oak Orchard area noticed a Toyota Tacoma parked at a gas pump at the Royal Farms on Route 24 and checked on the driver who appeared to be asleep in the driver’s seat with the engine running. The trooper contacted the driver, 34 year old Michael Marciano of Millsboro, and saw drug paraphernalia in plain view. When Marciano got out of the truck, troopers found a handgun concealed in his waistband. Marciano showed signs of impairment and he was arrested after standardized field sobriety tests were conducted. Marciano was arrested for DUI and a search of his person and truck turned up the following:

Loaded .38 Smith and Wesson revolver

Loaded 9mm Glock handgun

Loaded 9mm Glock magazine

Fictitious Military and DEA identification cards

Fictitious DEA badge and patches

1 wax heroin bag

Drug paraphernalia

Marciano was transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm within 10 Years of a Felony Conviction (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)

False Impression of Being a Police Officer (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm while Under the Influence

DUI

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 3 counts

Marciano was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $38,400 secured bond.