Millsboro Man Charged with Home Improvement Fraud

A Millsboro man has been arrested for home improvement fraud as the result of multiple investigations. Delaware State Police Financial Crimes Detectives began their investigation of 51 year old Frank Stiles in February of 2023. Police say Stiles operated under several business names – including Heron Creek Landscaping and Pools, Premier Pools and Spas,Regal Water LLC and Stiles Group LLC. The investigation showed Stiles signed contracts with 16 victims to install in-ground pools or do other outdoor construction and received over $1.5-million in payments. However in all cases he either never began or never finished these projects.

A warrant for Stiles’ arrest was obtained on October 7th and Stiles turned himself in at Troop 4. He is charged with multiple offenses:

Theft Where Property Value is $100,000 or More (Felony) – 7 counts

Theft Where Property Value is $50,000 – $100,000 (Felony) – 4 counts

Theft $1,500 or More where the Victim is 62 or Older (Felony)

Theft by False Pretense Over $1,500 (Felony) – 4 counts

Home Improvement Fraud $100,000 or More (Felony) – 7 counts

Home Improvement Fraud, $50,000 – $100,000 (Felony) – 6 counts

Home Improvement Fraud where the Victim is 62 or Older (Felony)

Home Improvement Fraud by False Pretense over $1,500 (Felony) – 2 counts

Home Improvement Fraud over $1,500 (Felony) – 2 counts

Issuing a Bad Check Equal or Over $1,500 (Felony) – 2 counts

Stiles was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and released on a $187,500 unsecured bond.

Detectives ask anyone who may have been a victim of Stiles to contact Troop 4 Financial Crimes Unit at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.