Millsboro Man Charged with Vehicle Theft

Image courtesy DSP

A Millsboro man has been arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and other offenses Saturday afternoon. Delaware State Police stopped a black Mercedes for speeding on Iron Branch Road in the area of Bunting Road near Dagsboro. After contacting the driver, 30 year old Arkeem Adkins, a strong odor of marijuana came from inside the car. A search of the car turned up a small amount of marijuana, but a computer check showed Adkins had a suspended driver’s license and an active warrant for his arrest – and that the car was reported stolen by Troop 4 in Georgetown last Thursday.

Adkins was transported to Troop 4 and charged with the following offenses:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Theft Under $1,500

Possession of Marijuana

Driving While Suspended / Revoked

Speeding

Adkins was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $500 secured bond.