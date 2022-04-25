Millsboro Man Charged with Vehicle Theft
A Millsboro man has been arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and other offenses Saturday afternoon. Delaware State Police stopped a black Mercedes for speeding on Iron Branch Road in the area of Bunting Road near Dagsboro. After contacting the driver, 30 year old Arkeem Adkins, a strong odor of marijuana came from inside the car. A search of the car turned up a small amount of marijuana, but a computer check showed Adkins had a suspended driver’s license and an active warrant for his arrest – and that the car was reported stolen by Troop 4 in Georgetown last Thursday.
Adkins was transported to Troop 4 and charged with the following offenses:
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- Theft Under $1,500
- Possession of Marijuana
- Driving While Suspended / Revoked
- Speeding
Adkins was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $500 secured bond.