Millsboro Man Dead after Shooting in Dagsboro

A shooting in the parking lot of a Dagsboro business complex is under investigation by Delaware State Police. Police were called to a parking lot off Country Gardens early Saturday morning where they learned that a 33 year old man from Millsboro had been shot in the upper body and had been taken to an area hospital. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say that one of the buildings in the business complex hosted a music event Friday night with a large number of spectators. Anyone with information into this shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.