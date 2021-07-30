Millsboro Man Faces Traffic, Drug and Weapons Charges after Leading DSP on Early Morning Pursuit

Image courtesy DSP

A Millsboro area man has been arrested on traffic, drug and weapons offenses after he led Delaware State Police on a chase early Friday morning. Police spotted 47 year old Edward McCarron operating a green camouflage ATV on Mount Joy Road just after 1am. When troopers tried to stop him McCarron refused to stop and continued onto Route 24 – making multiple traffic violations before he crashed the ATV on private property on Merchantman Drive. A search turned up over 2 grams of methamphetamine and a concealed knife.

McCarron was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 7, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Operating an Unregistered Off-Highway Vehicle

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Operating an Off-Highway Vehicle Without a Helmet

Operating an Off-Highway Vehicle on Private Property

Off-Highway Vehicle Operator Disobeys Command to Stop

Illegal Operation of an Off-Highway Vehicle

Operate an Off-Highway Vehicle in Violation of Traffic Control Devices

McCarron is being held at SCI in default of a $3100 secured bond.