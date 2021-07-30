Millsboro Man Faces Traffic, Drug and Weapons Charges after Leading DSP on Early Morning Pursuit

July 30, 2021/Mari Lou

Image courtesy DSP

A Millsboro area man has been arrested on traffic, drug and weapons offenses after he led Delaware State Police on a chase early Friday morning. Police spotted 47 year old Edward McCarron operating a green camouflage ATV on Mount Joy Road just after 1am. When troopers tried to stop him McCarron refused to stop and continued onto Route 24 – making multiple traffic violations before he crashed the ATV on private property on Merchantman Drive. A search turned up over 2 grams of methamphetamine and a concealed knife.

McCarron was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 7, where he was charged with the following crimes:

  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
  • Operating an Unregistered Off-Highway Vehicle
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Operating an Off-Highway Vehicle Without a Helmet
  • Operating an Off-Highway Vehicle on Private Property
  • Off-Highway Vehicle Operator Disobeys Command to Stop
  • Illegal Operation of an Off-Highway Vehicle
  • Operate an Off-Highway Vehicle in Violation of Traffic Control Devices

McCarron is being held at SCI in default of a $3100 secured bond.

first-state-chevy
Posted in , , , , , , , ,