Millsboro Man Faces Traffic, Drug and Weapons Charges after Leading DSP on Early Morning Pursuit
July 30, 2021/
A Millsboro area man has been arrested on traffic, drug and weapons offenses after he led Delaware State Police on a chase early Friday morning. Police spotted 47 year old Edward McCarron operating a green camouflage ATV on Mount Joy Road just after 1am. When troopers tried to stop him McCarron refused to stop and continued onto Route 24 – making multiple traffic violations before he crashed the ATV on private property on Merchantman Drive. A search turned up over 2 grams of methamphetamine and a concealed knife.
McCarron was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 7, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Operating an Unregistered Off-Highway Vehicle
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Operating an Off-Highway Vehicle Without a Helmet
- Operating an Off-Highway Vehicle on Private Property
- Off-Highway Vehicle Operator Disobeys Command to Stop
- Illegal Operation of an Off-Highway Vehicle
- Operate an Off-Highway Vehicle in Violation of Traffic Control Devices
McCarron is being held at SCI in default of a $3100 secured bond.
