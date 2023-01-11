Millsboro Man in Custody for Attempted Vehicle Theft and Running from Police

A 27-year-old Millsboro man is at Sussex Correctional Institution on charges of attempting to steal a vehicle. Police say that overnight, they responded to the scene of John J. Williams highway east of Dorman Road following a vehicle collision. They learned that the driver–Richard Mullins–had hit the back of a construction truck that was parked on the shoulder. After this, police say he tried to steal another work truck, but a worker was able to remove the keys from the ignition before he could leave. Cops found him running away on John J. Williams Highway. Police commanded him to stop, but he ignored them. After briefly chasing after him on foot, they deployed a taser and took him into custody. Mullins, who showed signs of impairment, faces several charges. No one was injured in this whole sequence of events. charges include:

Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Resisting Arrest (Felony)

Failure to Comply With Taking of Photographs and Fingerprints

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence

Numerous traffic charge