Millsboro Man Indicted For Possession of Destructive Devices, Stolen Firearm

A Millsboro man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of four destructive devices and a stolen AK-47 with an altered serial number.

According to US Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss, 23-year-old Job Gillette was found with the makings of homemade bombs as well as the stolen firearm in March of this year. Gillette had also been prohibited from possessing any firearms due to a previous conviction.

Weiss said he is grateful to concerned citizens who alerted law enforcement authorities. The FBI Wilmington Resident Office, Delaware State Police and the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the case.

“Law enforcement recovered homemade bombs and a stolen AK-47 from the defendant, who was prohibited from legally possessing any firearms. The officers’ actions thereby ensured that these homemade bombs could never be put to use. Delaware is safer because of their efforts,” Weiss said. “I am particularly grateful to the concerned citizens who alerted the authorities so the defendant could be held accountable in a court of law.”

“You so often hear us say, ‘if you see something, say something’ that’s exactly what happened in this case and because of that citizen alert we averted a potentially hazardous situation,” FBI Baltimore Field Office Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski said. “According to this indictment, Mr. Gillette was stock-piling dangerous explosive materials and possessed an illegally acquired AK-47. We are fortunate, through swift law enforcement action, that no one was hurt. The FBI would like to highlight the assistance of our federal, state and local partners who stand ready to identify, disrupt, and dismantle any plans to inflict harm on our communities.”

Additional details were provided by the US Attorney’s Office in a news release:

According to the indictment, Job Gillette, 23, had previously been convicted of a crime that prohibited him from possessing any firearms. The indictment alleges that on March 24, 2021, Gillette was found in possession of one intact improvised incendiary device made of a glass bottle containing a yellow-colored ignitable liquid and a white foam-like material, with matches secured to the cap and neck of the bottle. The indictment further alleges that, on the same date, Gillette also possessed the parts to readily assemble three additional devices made of Hennessy Cognac bottles filled with yellow-colored ignitable liquid and a foam-like material. Gillette was also in possession of a stolen AK-47 rifle with an altered serial number.

Gillette is charged with four counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device, one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm with an altered or obliterated serial number. If convicted, he faces maximum penalties of ten years in prison for each of the first six counts and five years in prison for firearm possession by a person prohibited. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.