Millsboro man killed in industrial accident in Rehoboth Beach

A Millsboro man was killed Thursday in an industrial accident in Rehoboth Beach.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, shortly before 10 a.m., troopers were called to Colonial Lane after learning that a man was pinned beneath a skid steer.

The victim, a 49-year-old Millsboro man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the accident, the victim’s body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. His name is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

The case remains under investigation.