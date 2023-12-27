Millsboro Man Sentenced for Sexual Abuse of Minor

22-year-old Millsboro man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Tyler Lecates previously pleaded guilty on July 28th of this year to Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Rape in the Second Degree. In 2019, Lecates sexually abused a minor within his household. The victim was under the age of eight at the time. Sentencing had been deferred pending completion of a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment. Following his active sentence, Lecates will be on five years of supervised probation under specialized sexual offender supervision and management, and he will also be supervised under Lifetime Sexual Offender Supervision. Should he violate probation, Lecates will be subject to an additional 25 years of incarceration. Lecates will also be required to register as a Tier III Sexual Offender for life.

Additional Information from the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County:

Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie L. Dykes said, “Oftentimes sexual abuse within a household

is not reported to authorities initially, leaving survivors to fend for themselves. Wicomico County will never turn a blind eye to survivors in need, and we will do what is required to protect those who do not have the ability to protect themselves. The strong sentence imposed by the Court will serve to ensure the safety of the survivor in this case and will also afford the peace and security necessary for healing.”



SA Jamie L. Dykes commended Detective G. Wells of the Salisbury Police Department, who was the lead

investigator, Child Protective Services, and members of the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center for

their work in the investigation. SA Dykes also commended Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Michael

Calabrese, who prosecuted the case and advocated for justice.