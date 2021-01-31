Millsboro Man Wanted on Multiple Warrants Arrested During Traffic Stop

Image courtesy DSP

A traffic stop Friday afternoon led to the arrest of a Millsboro man. Delaware State Police spotted a minivan on Hillcrest Drive east of Millsboro and saw 32 year old Darshon Adkins of Millsboro in the front passenger seat. Knowing there were multiple warrants for Adkins arrest, police conducted a traffic stop on Cordrey Road with both Adkins and the 23 year old male driver arrested. A search of Adkins turned up over 3 grams of marijuana, a small amount of heroin and drug paraphernalia. He is charged with drug offenses and is being held at SCI in default of $50,000. The driver is also being held at SCI on drug charges.