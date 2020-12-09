Millsboro Middle School Temporarily Shifts To Remote Learning

The Indian River School District reported Wednesday that several students and staff members at Millsboro Middle School had to be quarantined during the past two days. They were exposed to two students and one staff member who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to the resulting teacher shortage, hybrid instruction will not take place effective Thursday, December 10th at Millsboro Middle School. Instruction will be conducted remotely for MMS students through Friday, December 18th.

The affected individuals will not be back in school until the 14-day quarantine is over.

All other schools in the Indian River School District will continue with hybrid instruction through December 18th, as previously announced. Learning will shift to remote instruction starting December 21st and continue through January 8th, following the recommendation that came last Thursday from Governor John Carney and a vote by the IRSD Board of Education the following day.

Indian River’s holiday break runs from December 23rd through January 3rd.