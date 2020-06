Polls are open Saturday for municipal elections in Millsboro and Milford.

An at-large position on Millsboro Town Council is being contested. Voters may cast ballots from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Millsboro Town Center, 322 Wilson Highway.

Milford’s election was postponed twice during the pandemic. There are contested races for City Council in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Wards. Milford’s polling location is the Public Works Facility on Vickers Drive. Voting hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.