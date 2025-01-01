Millsboro Police Looking for Man Wanted for Domestic 3rd Degree Assault

The Millsboro Police Department is asking for your help in locating Camren Pack after a domestic incident that occurred on New Year’s Eve in the Mill Chase Apartment Complex. Pack is wanted for: Assault in the 3rd degree (Class A Misdemeanor) and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor). Anyone with information on Pack’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Millsboro Police Department at 302-934-8174.