Millsboro Police Officer Administratively Suspended Pending Investigation of Suspected Tampering of CDS Evidence

A Millsboro Police officer has been administratively suspended pending an investigation into suspected tampering of a controlled substance from evidence. Police report that on February 19th an on-duty Millsboro officer was found unresponsive in a marked patrol vehicle – and taken for treatment of a possible exposure to fentanyl. The officer is assigned as an evidence custodian for the department.

When Police suspected a possible tampering of evidence, the incident was reported to the Department of Justice and Delaware State Police are conducting a criminal investigation. Millsboro PD will conduct internal investigations as needed.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay while the investigations are underway.