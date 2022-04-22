Millsboro Police Search For Robbery Suspect

Brandon Staats

Millsboro Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a robbery at a local Starbucks.

According to police, Brandon Staats stole some money from the establishment Wednesday and rammed someone else’s vehicle twice when he tried to get away. Police also said an employee was dragged several feet across the parking lot, and suffered minor injuries.

Staats is wanted for robbery, leaving the scene of a property damage collision, driving while suspended or revoked and reckless driving.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brandon Staats is asked to contact Millsboro Police at 302-934-8174 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.