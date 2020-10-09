Millsboro Proceeds With Christmas Parade & Tree-Lighting

The pandemic has already led to numerous cancellations of events during the upcoming holiday season, but one Sussex County community will move ahead with a modified Christmas Parade and tree-lighting.



Millsboro’s holiday celebration is scheduled for Saturday December 5th at 5:00 p.m.



Town Manager Sheldon Hudson says the town thanks Governor John Carney, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware Public Health for being ‘easy to work with,’ as Millsboro sought approval for its Christmas activities.



“As I understand it, the Town of Millsboro will be one of the very few cities in the area that will be having a Christmas parade in 2020,” Hudson said. “We cordially invite those who would otherwise attend another city’s parade to instead head to Millsboro this year—and in the years to come. When you get here, our great restaurants and other businesses will welcome you with wide-open arms.”

Participants in canceled events may inquire about joining Millsboro’s Christmas Parade by sending an e-mail to town@millsboro.org