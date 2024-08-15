Millsboro Teenager Arrested and Charged with Felony Crimes after Shooting Incident

Delaware State Police have arrested a 15-year-old from Millsboro for felony gun and related charges after a shooting in Millsboro. The shooting happened on the night of August 12th on Blue Dolphin Lane in Millsboro. According to details from the police investigation, during an argument with another teenager, the 15-year-old pointed a gun at the victim, then fired a shot inside the house as he was leaving. Four juveniles were in the house at the time, but no one was hurt during the incident. The 15-year-old was arrested and taken to Troop 7 where he was charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony), 4 counts of Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony), as well as Aggravated Menacing–also a felony. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and is now at Stevenson House Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.