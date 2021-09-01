Millsboro Teenager Dies In Crash On Route 113

A 16-year-old boy has died in a crash on Route 113 north of Delaware Avenue in Millsboro.

According to Delaware State Police, the driver of a sedan lost control at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday. The car began to spin, left the roadway and struck several fenceposts and started to overturn. The vehicle went airborne and struck another steel signpost on the property of Atlantis Homes.

A 16-year-old passenger of Millsboro, who State Police say was not properly restrained, died at the scene. A 17-year-old passenger form Milford, who also was not buckled up, was admitted to an area hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. The 16-year-old driver was properly restrained, treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released.

The cause of the fatal crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-703-3264 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333. The roadway was closed for about three-and-a-half hours because of the accident and investigation.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released.