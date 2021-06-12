Millsboro Voters Re-elect Brad Cordrey to Town Council

Every vote counted! Incumbent Brad Cordrey has been re-elected to the District 1 seat on the Millsboro Town Council in a very close vote. Cordrey got 23 votes to Kimberly Kaan’s 16 votes. Town manager Sheldon Hudson tells WGMD the town has never implemented absentee voting, so all votes were in-person by machine. In District 3, Jim Kells ran unopposed and returns to the Council. Both terms are for 3 years. The winners will be sworn in at the next meeting in July.

