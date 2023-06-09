Millsboro Voters to Elect 2 to Town Council Saturday

Voters in Millsboro will go to the polls Saturday to elect two people to the Town Council. In District 3 incumbent Faye Lingo is challenged by Matthew Davis and for the At-Large seat, incumbent Larry Gum is challenged by Marty Presley. Incumbent Ron O’Neal was the only candidate to file for the District 2 seat and will return to the Council. The polls will be open at the Millsboro Town Center from 1 to 7pm Saturday and Town Manager Jamie Burk tells the Talk of Delmarva that anyone can vote for the at-large seat as well as the district-specific seats. All absentee ballots must be received by 7pm as well.