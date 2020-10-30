Millsboro Woman Arrested For Burglary

A Millsboro woman has been arrested on charges of burglary and criminal mischief following an incident in the Harrington area.

According to Delaware State Police, an investigation determined that 32-year-old Ashley L. Smith went to a residence to confront an acquaintance. She is accused of kicking in the door of the residence to try to find the acquaintance after seeing a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Smith apparently left the scene. She later was contacted by troopers and turned herself in to Troop 4.