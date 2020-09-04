Millsboro Woman Arrested On Drug-Related Charges

A Millsboro woman is charged with drug offenses following a traffic stop on Long Neck Road for following another vehicle too closely.

Delaware State Police say based on their interaction with the driver, a search was conducted of the vehicle. That search, according to police, turned up methamphetamine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

35-year-old Amber Monroe was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and following a vehicle too closely.

State Police released these details about charges against Amber Monroe-

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (3 counts)

Following a Motor Vehicle too Close

Monroe was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court and released on her own recognizance.