Millsboro Woman Arrested On Drug-Related Charges

A Millsboro woman is charged with drug offenses following a traffic stop on Long Neck Road for following another vehicle too closely.
Delaware State Police say based on their interaction with the driver, a search was conducted of the vehicle. That search, according to police, turned up methamphetamine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia.
35-year-old Amber Monroe was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and following a vehicle too closely.
State Police released these details about charges against Amber Monroe-
Monroe was transported to Troop 7 where she was charged with the following:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (3 counts)
- Following a Motor Vehicle too Close
Monroe was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court and released on her own recognizance.