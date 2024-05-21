Millsboro Woman Charged after Suspicious Person Investigation Saturday

Image courtesy DSP

A Millsboro woman has been arrested following an investigation into a suspicious person in a Millsboro neighborhood early Saturday morning. Delaware State Police were called to a home on Devonshire Road for a person looking into windows – and possibly stealing mail. Police located a person matching the description given and made contact with the woman who gave the trooper several false identities. She was arrested and identified as 43 year old Melissa Horton of Millsboro. A search of her backpack turned up methamphetamine and over $2090 in suspected drug proceeds.

Horton was taken to Troop 4, where she was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony)

Criminal Impersonation

Horton was arraigned by Justice of the Peace 7, and released on a $5,500 unsecured bond.