Millsboro woman claims $1-Million Powerball Jackpot

A 48-year-old woman who bought a ticket for the May 16th Powerball drawing at Royal Farms in Oak Orchard matched the five white balls and is $1-million richer – before taxes.

According to the Delaware Lottery, the woman lives in Millsboro. She wishes to remain anonymous.

“We’re happy to see Delaware residents playing these games and taking home big wins like this, especially during these tough times,” Delaware Lottery Director Vernon Kirk said. “Congratulations to our lucky winner.”

The winner claimed her prize at Lottery headquarters May 22nd. POWERBALL drawings take place each Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.