Millsboro Woman Killed In Crash

A Millsboro woman is dead following a crash on Laurel Road near Lowes Crossing Road Tuesday night.

According to Delaware State Police, the driver of a 2010 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound on Laurel Road approaching a moderate curve when the vehicle left the roadway and traveled into a ditch. The car struck a utility pole and rolled over several times.

The 58-year-old operator was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identification would be released once relatives are contacted.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-644-5020 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

A portion of Laurel Road was closed for about three hours because of the crash and investigation.