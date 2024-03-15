Millville Man Charged with Home Improvement Fraud

Image courtesy DSP

A Millville man has been arrested on charges of home improvement fraud. Delaware State Police say last June a Dover man contacted them to report a home improvement fraud. An investigation showed that 44 year old Jeremy Bowen of Delmarva Landscaping Solutions, LLC signed a contact in May of 2022 to install an inground pool – with work to be completed in about five weeks. The 72 year old victim paid Bowen $43,000 for the work – which has never been started. The contract was not fulfilled and the victim’s money was not reimbursed.

A warrant for Bowen’s arrest was obtained and on Wednesday, Bowen turned himself in at Troop 5. Bowen was arraigned at JP Court 2 and released on his own recognizance.