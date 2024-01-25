Milton Area Traffic Stop Leads to Weapons Arrest

Image courtesy DSP

A traffic stop in Milton Tuesday morning led to the arrest of a Felton man. Delaware State Police spotted a vehicle traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on Coastal Highway near Eagle Crest Road and initiated a traffic stop. A computer check of the driver, 32 year old Alonzo Coker of Felton showed his driver’s license was revoked. The trooper also spotted a firearm concealed under items on the floor. Coker was arrested and charged with the following charges:

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Driving with a Suspended or Revoked Driver’s License

Speeding

Coker was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $25,101 cash bond.