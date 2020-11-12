Milton Crash Leaves Lewes Man Dead

A crash in the Milton area has left a Lewes man dead.



Delaware State Police say a northbound driver on Cedar Creek Road near Reynolds Pond road started to rotate on a curve in the roadway. A southbound SUV struck the car, sending it into a tree.



The driver of the car, a 76-year-old Lewes man, died at the scene. His name is being withheld until relatives are contacted.



The SUV’S driver and passenger were taken to a hospital for injuries that police say were not life-threatening.



The road was closed for about two-and-a-half hours Wednesday afternoon. The fatal crash is still under investigation.