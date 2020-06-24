Milton Farmers’ Market To Suspend Season After Friday

This coming Friday’s Milton Farmers’ Market will be the last one for a while.

The Board of Directors decided to suspend the market for the rest of the season. Social distancing requirements and limits on capacity, organizers say, did not allow the event to generate sustainable revenues.

The Milton Farmers’ Market typically features musical entertainment and sales of prepared foods for dining on-site.

Board of Directors President Patti Nicholson says in a Facebook post that it’s “clear the Milton Farmers’ Market cannot be profitable for us or our vendors without the sociable elements” that are prohibited under Phase Two reopening guidelines for farmers’ markets.

Typically the Milton Farmers’ Market would last into October.