Milton Fire Accidental

Image © WGMD/Walt Palmer

Fire damaged a row of stores and residential properties at 105 Federal Street in Milton just after noon Tuesday. Milton Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building – companies from Lewes, Georgetown, Ellendale, Memorial were called to assist along with county paramedics. State Fire Marshal investigators were on the scene and say the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction of an appliance cord located on the second floor rear outside deck area. The building was occupied at the time of the fire and everyone was able to get out safely. There were working smoke detectors as well. Damage is estimated at $100,000.