Milton Looks To Help Businesses, Residents Impacted By Fire

The Milton Community Foundation hopes to assist businesses and employees affected by last Tuesday’s fire on Federal Street.



A GoFundMe campaign has been established to assist workers as well as businesses to cover immediate expenses while insurance claims are pending.



A home decor store, a spa and a salon were most impacted. The Red Cross is also helping a displaced family.



The cause of the fire was electrical. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $100,000.

Donations may also be mailed to the Milton Community Foundation at:

P.O. Box 12

Milton, De 19968

“Fire relief” should be noted on the check, according to the MCF.