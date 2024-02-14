Milton Man and Former Owner of Seaford Drug Rehab Center Pleads Guilty to False Statements on Tax Return

A Milton man and former owner of a rehab center this week pleaded guilty in federal court for cheating on his taxes. Chief U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly accepted the plea. According to court documents, 58-year-old Amir Mohamed– the former owner of Addiction Medical Facility, LLC, a Seaford drug rehab center– failed to declare on his federal tax returns all the income he received in calendar year 2021. As a result, Mohamed underpaid taxes in 2021. Mohamed faces a maximum of 3 years in prison when sentenced on June 27, 2024. Judge Connolly will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. U.S. Attorney Weiss said that Amir Mohamed’s scheme to evade taxes for the purpose of lining his own pockets was a theft from the American public. He stated that his taxable income was just over 12,000 when it was in fact over $1,000,000.

“…Together with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to protect the interests of law-abiding taxpayers by pursuing those who shirk their lawful tax obligations.”

“Anyone contemplating cheating on their taxes should know that IRS-Criminal Investigation Special Agents work tirelessly, year-round, to investigate tax and financial crimes,” said IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Yury Kruty. “Our largest enforcement program is directed at the portion of American taxpayers who willfully and intentionally violate their known legal duty of filing and paying their taxes.”

IRS-Criminal Investigation investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eli H. Klein is prosecuting the case.