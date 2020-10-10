Milton Man Arrested after Threatening a Man with a Gun

Image courtesy DSP

A Milton man has been arrested after he threatened another man with a gun. Delaware State Police were called to West Springside Drive in Milton where the 42 year old victim said that 33 year old Djuan Sheppard pointed a gun at him during an argument and then rode off on a moped. Police located the moped in front of a residence and arrested Sheppard without incident. A search of Sheppard and his moped turned up a black handgun and over 3 grams of marijuana. Sheppard was also wanted on felony weapons charges stemming from a similar incident involving the same victim on a previous date. Sheppard is charged with multiple offenses and is being held at SCI in default of $277,000 cash bond.