Milton Man Arrested Inside Ransacked Home

A Milton man is facing burglary charges and related after being found inside a home on West Meadowview Drive.

Delaware State Police say troopers were dispatched to the home Tuesday to carry out a requested property check. The homeowner, who lives primarily out of state, suspected something was amiss when he received a higher-than-usual electric bill.

Police say 39-year-old Donald Wheeler was located in the home.

Their investigation alleges that Wheeler entered the home beginning at the start of June through an unlocked door and ransacked the place.

He is charged with burglary, theft of services and criminal mischief.