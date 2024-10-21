Milton Man Charged with Home Improvement Fraud

After multiple investigations into home improvement fraud, Delaware State Police have arrested 46 year old Christopher Russell of Milton. The investigation began in March of this year as Financial Crimes Detectives from Troops 3 and 4 began investigating Russell of Great Outdoors Sunrooms and Shade Solutions. Police learned Russell signed contracts with five victims in Kent and Sussex Counties to do construction work – and received over $118,000 in payment – but never began or never completed these projects.

Warrants for his arrest were obtained and Russell turned himself in on Friday.

Russell is charged with multiple home improvement fraud and theft offenses:

Home Improvement Fraud Value is $50,000-$100,000 (Felony)

Home Improvement Fraud $1,500 or More (Felony)

Home Improvement Fraud by False Pretense $1,500 or More (Felony)

Home Improvement Fraud by False Pretense $1,500 or More, Victim is over 62 (Felony) – 2 counts

Theft over $1,500, Victim is over 62 (Felony) – 2 counts

Theft over $1,500 (Felony) – 2 counts

Theft by False Pretense over $1,500 (Felony)

Russell was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on a $23,000 unsecured bond.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been defrauded by Russell in a similar manner to please contact Troop 3 Financial Crimes Unit for Kent County by calling 302-697-4454 or Troop 4 Financial Crimes Unit for Sussex County by calling 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.