Milton Man Charged With Threatening Ex-Wife With Rifle

A Milton man is charged with threatening to kill his ex-wife with a rifle.

Delaware State Police say during a domestic incident in the 28,000-block of Fisher Road in Milton early Monday, 36-year-old Terron Brown grabbed the firearm from a bedroom closet and threatened the woman.

She managed to leave the home and was not injured.

Brown was found walking in a wooded area and taken into custody without incident. State Police say a search of the home turned up multiple rounds of ammunition, and that a computer check revealed that Brown was prohibited from possessing a gun.

Brown is charged with aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening and firearms violations.

He was being held on cash-only bond.