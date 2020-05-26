Milton man charged with threatening neighbors with firearm

Delaware State Police have arrested a Milton man after he allegedly threatened neighbors with a firearm.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, the incident occurred 8:39 p.m., Monday as troopers were dispatched to the 400 block of South Lake Drive, Lazy Lake in Milton, for reports of a person walking around with a firearm.

Troopers arrived and met with a 49-year-old male resident who advised that he and his 22-year-old son were standing outside in their backyard when they were confronted by a man who pointed what appeared to be a shotgun or long gun rifle at them.

The victims could not understand what the man was saying as he appeared to be intoxicated. They did not know the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Adam Fonseca; however, they did know that he lived a few houses down.

The victims did not sustain injury as a result of this incident.

Troopers responded to Fonseca’s residence where they made contact with him and detected an odor of alcohol. It was learned that Fonseca did walk down the road with his Beretta .22 Caliber rifle.

Fonseca was taken into custody without incident and transported back to Troop 7 where he was charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Aggravated Menacing (2 counts) Felony, Possession of a Firearm while under the influence, Disorderly Conduct. He was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $25,010 secured bond.