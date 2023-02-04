Milton Man Critical after Crashing into Harbeson Area Home

Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that left a Milton man in critical condition. Police say a Mercedes-Benz driven by a 20 year old Milton man was southbound on Harbeson Road at a high rate of speed when he struck at stop sign at the intersection of Diamond Farm and Harbeson Road. The Mercedes continued across Diamond Farm Road and into the yard of a home on Harbeson Road where it overturned several times crashing into an attached garage. The Mercedes went through the outside wall coming to a stop – upright on the front of a parked Toyota 4-Runner.

The Milton man was properly restrained and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.