Milton Man Dies in Single Vehicle Crash in Harbeson

A Milton man is dead after a crash on Route 9 in Harbeson Saturday night around 9:20. Delaware State Police say a 47 year old man driving a Yukon was eastbound and speeding on Route 9 when he crossed the center line and traveled in the westbound lane through the Harbeson Road intersection. His Yukon went off the north side of the roadway through several front yards and struck a utility pole. The Yukon caught fire and was partially engulfed in flames. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing. Route 9 between Harbeson Road and Hudson Road was closed for approximately 2.5 hours while the crash was investigated, and the roadway was cleared.